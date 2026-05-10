Whitmer declares state of emergency after water main break in Oakland County

The Brief Residents in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, and northern Auburn Hills are asked to restrict their water usage after a main break in Auburn Hills early Sunday. Orion Township, Lake Orion, and the northern section of Auburn Hills are no longer receiving water from GLWA, and are expected to fully lose water at some point Sunday. Those in the impacted areas should prepare to be without water for at least 14 days, GLWA said.



A water main break early Sunday in Auburn Hills is impacting residents of several surrounding communities, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

A few hours after the break, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the area.

"We are activating all available state resources to help support impacted communities, restore water service as quickly as possible, and ensure Michiganders have access to safe drinking water," Whitmer said. "I appreciate the swift response from emergency personnel, local officials, and utility crews actively working to address this situation."

According to GLWA, the break occurred on a 42-inch main in River Woods Park around 1:30 a.m. GLWA said valves, which were identified in neighboring townships when the main first began leaking last week, were closed for crews to work on the main.

Residents in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, and Auburn Hills are asked to restrict their water usage to only essentials, including hydration, food preparation, and basic sanitation. Residents should not run dishwashers, washing machines, or water their lawn.