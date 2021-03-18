Whitmer, Gordon drop confidentiality clause in former health director's $155,000 settlement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her former health director have dropped a clause in a $155,000 severance package that made the details behind Robert Gordon's resignation confidential.

FOX 2's Tim Skubick confirmed with the governor's office about the change in the deal, which had received criticism from lawmakers and other public officials.

Gordon first announced his resignation on Twitter on Jan. 22. The abrupt exit by the health director raised eyebrows before follow-up media reports noted the director was paid a hefty sum.

It was unclear why Gordon left and both parties involved in the settlement weren't allowed to discuss the reasons. However, the current head of the health department, Elizabeth Hertel, has said that Gordon may have had a difference in opinions with Whitmer over the epidemic orders delivered by MDHHS.

On Thursday, the parties agreed Wednesday to waive the confidentiality provision "in the interest of greater transparency," Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said.

The Democratic governor, whom Republican lawmakers have criticized over the Gordon deal and one for the former Unemployment Insurance Agency head, last week set policies regarding severance agreements. Her directive says Michigan's executive branch cannot agree to deny the existence of a deal or withhold its details, but it allows non-disclosure or confidentiality clauses related to an "employment decision or dispute, including but not limited to the circumstances of the departure."

The GOP-Legislature, where there have been 33 separation deals or legal settlements over the past decade, has not released details.

