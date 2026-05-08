Whitmore Lake student suspended for bringing BB gun to school

The Brief A student at Whitmore Lake School was suspended for bringing a BB gun to school. The mother of another student is worried because she says he has been bullying her daughter, who is a classmate. The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.



An elementary school student was suspended after bringing a gun to school. Meanwhile, one mother in particular is very concerned about what will happen if or when he is allowed to return to the classroom.

Big picture view:

Police say he brought it to campus a week prior and school officials found out, confiscated the gun, and the boy was suspended. However, the mother of another student is worried because she says he has been bullying her daughter, who is a classmate.

According to the police report FOX 2 obtained, the boy planned to use the BB gun on the girl.

"Another student caught wind of what was going on and reported it to staff at the school, and they used their training and intercepted what could’ve been bad," said Lt. David Powell. "Him going back to school. That’s a concern. If he comes back to school, I’m pulling my kid out of school and letting every parent in the community know."

The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. Furthermore, the report states the boy brought the BB gun from home and that it was stored with other guns.

Those guns did have safety locks on them.

Dig deeper:

According to the Whitmore Lake school superintendent, by law a school principal can suspend a student for up to ten days.

School superintendents can issue longer suspensions and expulsions.

The superintendent in Whitmore Lake says he is working with the principal and local authorities to determine if there will be further punishment.