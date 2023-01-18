Who killed Darrin Wyatt? 7 years after dad of three shot to death in grandmother's home, no suspects

article

Darrin Wyatt was a father and a college student. On the morning of January 18, 2016, he was just getting up for work when someone smashed a window into his grandmother's home where he was staying - and shot and killed him.

Wyatte was living with his grandmother at her home on Vancourt Avenue near West Warren on Detroit's west side. When he heard glass break downstairs, someone called 911 as he headed downstairs. At the top of the stairs, he was shot several times.

"He was just getting up for work when he heard the glass break," his mother told FOX 2 last year. "He was a working young man trying to take care of his family the best way he knew how."

The 24-year-old was shot to death, leaving his three children - Cadiance, Cuylie, and Darrin, Jr. - behind.

READ NEXT: Murder still unsolved after woman killed the day after Christmas 2020 in Highland Park

"He told his grandmother to go in the room, close the door, and don't come out until he opens the door," Darrin's mother said. "He proceeded down the stairs to the first floor and when he heard the glass and a gun, he tried to turn around and go back up the steps… that's where he got shot at."

That was seven years ago and his murder has remained unsolved. The only tip authorities have was that the shooter left in a dark-colored car.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or 1800speakup.org.