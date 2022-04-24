Detroit dad shot and killed while living with his grandma in 2016; shooter still wanted by police

"I want to know why," said Darrin Wyatt's mom. "Why did you target that house? Why did you target my child?"

Darrin Wyatt was shot and killed on January 18th, 2016. He was living with his grandmother on Vancourt Avenue near West Warren on Detroit's west side.

"He was just getting up for work when he heard the glass break," his mother said. "He was a working young man trying to take care of his family the best way he knew how."

His mother said Darrin was also a college student. According to her, he apparently heard the glass breaking and started heading down the stairs.

"He told his grandmother to go in the room, close the door, and don't come out until he opens the door," Darrin's mother said. "He proceeded down the stairs to the first floor and when he heard the glass and a gun, he tried to turn around and go back up the steps… that's where he got shot at."

FOX 2: "Was there any surveillance video that captured the person who approached and was the shooter completely masked? Did we see any portion of his or her face?"

Darrin Watt's mother: "One neighbor said it was a dark-colored car. But, nobody's seen nothing. At that time she didn't have any cameras and his father stayed across the street and his cameras was down because the internet was down."

Forensic evidence is apparently slim with this case. Darrin leaves behind three children who won't be able to grow up with their dad.

"I just wish somebody please tell us something. Call 1(800)Speak-Up. If you know where his grandmother stays, put a note in her mailbox. We need some closure. I need closure. Especially for his daughter… for his whole family. Just tell us what happened."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or 1800speakup.org.