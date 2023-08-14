Who killed Harper Woods hookah lounge owner Mo Ahmed?

It's been a month since the owner of a Harper Woods hookah lounge was shot and killed outside of his business in broad daylight. And police still don't have a suspect in custody.

Mohamed Ahmed was murdered a month ago while sitting inside of a van just outside of Loud Headz Hookah in Harper Woods. It was 9 a.m. and the 25-year-old was outside of the businesses off Kelly Road near Moross on July 13 when he and another person were shot.

His friend and business partner, Ricky Mann, thinks whoever did it may have shot the wrong person.

"For somebody to go out there and do a truly senseless murder, we truly deserve answers," Mann said. "I really felt like maybe they got the wrong person or something."

The question of who would want this family man dead remains a mystery - and it was done in such a bold fashion in front of his own store.

"Mo did a lot. He built a school back home, he helped built a Mosque, he wanted to do nothing but help people because he saw all the evil in the world and wanted to better," Mann said.

Mann spoke at Mo's funeral and said his friend bought cars for a couple whose wife was fighting cancer. In fact, the van he was in was being fixed up for a friend who had to walk to work.

"Mo was like a staple of our community every person's path he crossed, he tried to better them," Mann said.

Mo left behind five kids and his pregnant wife and another business that he was working on.

"Smoothie World should have been opened by now, but now we're dragging behind because we are trying to figure out what happened to our brother," Mann said.

Harper Woods Police Chief Jason Hammerle said detectives collected a substantial amount of evidence at the scene and the getaway car was recovered. But as for any suspects, they're still pursuing leads.