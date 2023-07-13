Owner of Harper Woods hookah lounge killed in double shooting outside business

A double shooting outside a hookah lounge in Harper Woods leaves one man dead - and FOX 2 has learned the victim owned several smoke shops.

There are numerous unanswered questions after Loud Headz Hookah owner was found shot and killed in a minivan early Thursday morning.

Mohamed Ahmed was outside of his business around 9 a.m. off Kelly Road near Moross. He was in the minivan with another man inside – the 25-year-old, described by some of those regular customers as an employee of the smoke shop.

That’s when Harper Woods police say at least one suspect possibly wearing a ski mask, pulled up in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, unleashing gunfire at the minivan – hitting both men and driving off from the scene.

Sadly – Ahmed was killed, and the other man was taken to the hospital – where he is stable, and expected to be okay.

Some theories are floating around as to why Ahmed, a successful businessman from Sterling Heights was targeted.

Harper Woods police are keeping those details close to the vest as they search for a shooter.

Mohamed Ahmed



