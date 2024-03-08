Why is the Clinton Township explosion site still catching on fire?

article

The site of multiple explosions in Clinton Township on Monday night continues to smolder and occasionally catch fire four days later.

"You can see the smoke rising from certain areas," Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said.

He said there are two main hot spots on the west side of the building. Fire crews continue to apply water to these areas; Duncan says more than 2 million gallons of water have already been used to keep the flames at bay.

After Monday's fire and multiple blasts leveled the building at 15 Mile and Groesbeck, a pile of debris, including structural steel beams, was left behind. Since the hot spots are covered by the steel, Duncan said he does not believe they will be out completely until the steel is removed.

The removal of this steel will not take place until an investigative team is assembled. Clinton Township Fire Marshal Chuck Champagne said this team is currently being put together, and the investigation will hopefully begin next week.

Even once the investigation begins, it could be a time-consuming process, Champagne said, noting that there could be times that crews have to remove steel, put out the fire, and wait for the spot to cool before they can proceed.

