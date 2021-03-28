Wild accident in Detroit neighborhood after speeding cars collide, strike parked car and home

A Detroit homeowner woke up to a loud boom Sunday afternoon when a Chevy Trailblazer slammed into his porch after hitting his pickup truck parked in the driveway.

The incident happened near Shields and Emery Streets on the east-side of Detroit.

"My truck that was there, it was flat," Patrick Washington tells Fox 2.

Police say a Camaro and Trailblazer slammed into one another. Investigators say the head-on collision sent the SUV flying into the air and into Washington’s truck before crashing into his home. The awning was knocked off, and the front yard was left with heavy damage and debris.

Washington says speeders are a big problem in the neighborhood. "Every day, it's a different car; it could be a Camero, Challenger, a Charger, whatever. They always want to do 50-100 down here every day."

No one else reported injuries, but Washington worries about the many small children who play on the street. The outcome could have been much worse.

"Slow down …these are residential streets… slow down, please, " Washington says.

Detroit Fire Department says the 21-year-old driver of the Trailblazer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The man was issued 5 citations but was not arrested.