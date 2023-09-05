Willow Metropark hosting dog swim this weekend as summer comes to a close

As the summer winds down and pools close for the season, your dog can take a dip at the pool at Willow Metropark.

Sunday, the pool at the park in Huron Township will be open only to four-legged friends. Tickets are $10 per dog. The swims will be broken up into two sessions, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m., with a max of 75 dogs at each session.

Attendees are required to show a dog license with proof of current vaccinations at the event.

At the same time, the MetroBarks: Paws at the Pool event will be happening. This event includes talent shows, pet supply vendors, and tips for training your dog.

The Paws at the Pool event is in the Willow Pool Activity Area and is free to attend if your dog doesn't swim.

Learn more and register.

Other pools in the area are also opening up for the dogs this weekend - the Waterford Oaks Wave Pool and Rolling Hills Water Park are both holding dog swims on Saturday.