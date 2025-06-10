Win $4,500 toward your wedding at a USPBL game this week

The Brief A bouquet will be launched into the audience at Thursday's Westside Woolly Mammoths vs. Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers game. The person who catches it will get $4,500 to use at Fern Hill Golf Club.



Planning to tie the knot soon? You could get some help by attending a baseball game this week in Utica.

At Thursday's Westside Woolly Mammoths vs. Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers game at Jimmy John's Field, Fern Hill Golf Club is giving away a $4,500 gift certificate to use toward a wedding, shower, or other special event at the Clinton Township venue.

During the game, a wedding bouquet will be launched from the T-shirt cannon into the audience. Catch it, and you'll win the certificate, which can be used for events through 2026.

Tickets for Thursday's 7:05 p.m. game start at under $10. Get tickets here.