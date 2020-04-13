Wind gusts up to 50 MPH possible, power outages expected

A strong system moving through the southeast part of the United States will cause high winds that will likely put Michigan residents in the dark.

An extremely powerful storm system has ripped across the Southern and Eastern portions of the US bringing tornadoes and powerful straight-line winds. The Midwest and Michigan, in particular, are not at risk for that type of weather, but we will be impacted by the very same system.

As the strong low-pressure area travels directly over Michigan we are bracing for a very windy day. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of us. This Wind Advisory will continue until 8 p.m. Monday night when our gusty winds begin to die down.

If you're in the dark, you can track the DTE Outage Map here.

Of course, our main threat will be elevated winds. On average the wind will be between 20-30 mph but will gust at times to 50 mph! These types of wind gusts can of course blow around items in your yard but more importantly, may cause some power outages with tree limbs falling onto power lines.

DTE said on Sunday it's possible that up to 100,000 could be affected by the high winds on Monday.

We will all keep our fingers crossed that those impacted with outages are kept at a minimum.

The winds will gradually drop after 8 p.m. but will stay between 10-20 mph overnight and into Tuesday. A much cooler pattern will be ushered in by all this wind... lasting through the rest of the week.

Consumers Energy users, if you get knocked offline track your neighborhood on this interactive map.

When the power is out, you need to be sure you're ready.

First, if you're without power, check to see if you're alone.

If you're a DTE Energy customer, you can do that on DTE Energy Outage Center here.

The DTE Outage Center includes real-time numbers including the percent of customers without power, the number of customers affected, the current outages, and how many crews are working.

The outage center also includes resources to contact police and fire and a way to check to see if your home or business is already part of an outage.

Second, be safe.

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines

Use caution near metal fences

If yellow barrier tape is up, it's there for a reason. Don't cross it

Don't drive over downed lines

Report a downed line if you see it on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call 800.477.4747.