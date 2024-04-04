Windows smashed out on 20+ vehicles in Detroit neighborhood

article

Residents in Detroit's North End neighborhood are waking up Thursday to their vehicle windows smashed out.

Windows on more than 20 vehicles parked near Brush Street and Holbrook Avenue were broken overnight. It isn't clear if anything was stolen from the damaged vehicles.

Police said they know the identity of the suspect after a witness followed the vandal to a Project Green Light location. No arrests have been made.

A similar incident happened in the same area in February 2023. In that case, windows on nearly two dozen cars were busted out. One vehicle owner said a pair of shoes was taken, while others said nothing was stolen.