Winter Blast 2023: What to know about downtown Royal Oak festival

Winter Blast brings cold-weather fun to downtown Royal Oak this weekend.

This festival was originally scheduled for the first weekend of February but was postponed two weeks due to frigid temperatures.

Headed to the festival? Here's everything you need to know:

When is Winter Blast?

Friday, Feb. 17 from 4-11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where is Winter Blast?

Activities will surround The Rink at Royal Oak at Centennial Commons, between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile Road and 3rd Street.

What is there to do?

Free ice skating at The Rink at Royal Oak. Visitors can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $5.

A learn-to-ski and snowboard experience from Mt. Brighton Ski Resort. Attendees can be fitted for ski or snowboard gear and then go down a beginner-level slope with the help of Mt. Brighton Ski and Ride School instructors.

A snow slide

A zip line

An ice garden and ice carving demonstrations

Food trucks

A family zone with a kids' stage

Live music from Metro Detroit performers

Who is performing?

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Performance Stage

Friday

Uc3Acoustic Trio - Acoustic Variety | 4:30 - 5:15 PM

Elspeth Tremblay & The Treatment - Rock | 5:45 - 6:30 PM

Whisker Wars - Warrior - Beard Competition | 6:40 - 6:50 PM

All Grown Up - Rock/Soul | 7 - 7:45 PM

Whisker Wars - Odin’s Lip - Beard Competition | 7:55 - 8:05 PM

The Jacki Daniels Show - Pop/Country | 8:15 - 9:15 PM

Taylor Tucky - Country| 9:45 - 11 PM

Saturday

Davis James - Pop/Rock | 11 - 11:45 AM

The Real Dan Minard - Acoustic Variety | 12 - 12:45 PM

The Luddites - World Music | 1:15 - 2 PM

Virginia Violet and the Rays - R&B Soul | 2:30 - 3:30 PM

Forge the Sun - Rock/Classic Rock | 4 - 5 PM

Whisker Wars - Titan Tight - Beard Competition | 5:10 - 5:20 PM

Carl Caballero and The Wreckage - Blues/Rock | 5:30 - 6:30 PM

Whisker Wars - Chieftain - Beard Competition | 6:40 - 6:50 PM

The Ruiners - Garage Rock | 7 - 8 PM

Whisker Wars - Craftsman - Beard Competition | 8:10 - 8:20 PM

Ryan Jay - Country | 8:30 - 9:30 PM

Larry Lee & Back In the Day Band - R&B/Funk | 10 - 11 PM

Sunday

Bobby Brooks - Acoustic Variety | 11:45 - 12:30 PM

Rose Thornberry - Alternative/Soul | 1 - 1:45 PM

The Devils Elvis Show - Tribute Band | 2:15 - 3:15 PM

Michael May and The Messarounds - Blues/Rock | 3:45 - 4:45 PM

The Brett Lucas Band - Blues/Rock | 5:15 - 6:15 PM

Tino Gs Dumpster Machine - Rock | 6:45 - 8 PM

House of Dank Performance Stage

Friday

Rebecca Cameron - Acoustic / Americana | 4:45 - 5:30 PM

Jo Serrapere & the LaFawndas - Americana/Country | 6 - 6:45 PM

Dango Forlaine - Hip-Hop/Soul | 7:15 - 8 PM

3. - Hip-Hop/Jazz | 8:30 - 9:30 PM

Cye Pie - Soul/Funk | 10 - 11 PM

Saturday

Birjy - Electric Variety | 11:30 - 12:15 PM

Soundslikeotto - Pop/Electronic | 12:45 - 1:45 PM

YiN - Rock/Soul | 2:15 - 3:15 PM

Lyons Lane - Rock/Rockabilly | 3:45 - 4:45 PM

The Incurables - Garage/Rock | 5:15 - 6:15 PM

The Stone Blossoms - Rock/Classic Rock | 6:45 - 7:45 PM

The Oneders! - Pop | 8:15 - 9:15 PM

Detroit Riddim Crew - Reggae | 9:45 - 11 PM

Sunday

The Misty Blues Party Band - Band Cover | 11 - 11:45 AM

AcousticAsh - Acoustic Variety | 12 - 12:45 PM

Soledad - Pop/R&B | 1 - 2 PM

Gridiron and Friends - Party Music | 2:30 - 3:30 PM

Reckless Revival - Rock | 4 - 5 PM

Universal Xpression - Reggae/Soca | 5:30 - 6:30 PM

Alise King - R&B/Soul | 7 - 8 PM

DTE Energy Kids Stage

Friday

Natspinz Hula Hoops | 4 - 4:30 PM

Magic with Randyl Lee | 4:45 - 5:15 PM

Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff | 5:30 - 6 PM

Magic with Randyl Lee | 6:15 - 6:45 PM

Versace James | 7 - 9 PM

Movement Detroit Presents Botez | 9 - 11 PM

Saturday

Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar | 11:15 - 11:45 AM

Magic with Randyl Lee | 12 - 12:30 PM

Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar | 12:45 - 1:15 PM

MICHIGAN SCIENCE CENTER Presents "Frostology" | 1:30 - 2 PM

Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar | 2:15 - 2:45 PM

Kevin Devin Kids Music | 3 - 3:30 PM

Magic with Randyl Lee | 3:45 - 4:15 PM

Kevin Devin Kids Music | 4:30 - 5 PM

Magic with Randyl Lee | 5:15 - 5:45 PM

Kevin Devin Kids Music | 6 - 6:30 PM

Detroit Techno Militia | 7 - 9 PM

Movement Detroit Presents SILLYGIRLCARMEN | 9 - 11 PM

Sunday

Juggler Tim Salisbury | 11:15 - 11:45 AM

Natspinz Hula Hoops | 12 - 12:30 PM

DJ Cupcakeasaurus (Dance Party/Sing-along) | 12:45 - 1:15 PM

MICHIGAN SCIENCE CENTER Presents "Frostology" | 1:30 - 2 PM

Juggler Tim Salisbury | 2:15 - 2:45 PM

Natspinz Hula Hoops | 3 - 3:30 PM

DJ Cupcakeasaurus (Dance Party/Sing-along) | 3:45 - 4:15 PM

Juggler Tim Salisbury | 4:30 - 5 PM

Natspinz Hula Hoops | 5:15 - 5:45 PM

DJ Cupcakeasaurus (Dance Party/Sing-along) | 6 - 6:30 PM

House Music | 6:30 - 8 PM

What is the cost?

Winter Blast is free.

Where can I park?

Parking structures are free for the first two hours you are parked. After that, parking is 75 cents per hour.

1. 11 Mile Structure ($10 Friday-Sunday)

11 Mile between Main and Troy

110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067

2. Center Street Structure ($10 Friday-Sunday)

Center & Third St.

300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

3. Lafayette Street North Structure (free for first two hours; 75 cents per hour after)

Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street

271 S. Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

4. Lafayette Street Structure (free for first two hours; 75 cents per hour after)

Located at Lafayette & 5th St

514 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067

5. City Hall Parking Lot – accessible from 11 Mile ($10 Friday-Sunday)