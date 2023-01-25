Winter Blast in Royal Oak postponed due to frigid weather forecast

article

Winter Blast, slated for Feb. 3-5 in Royal Oak, will be held two weeks later than scheduled due to weather.

Temperatures are projected to be frigid on the original weekend of the outdoor fest, so it will now take place Feb. 17-19.

"Winter Blast is a much-anticipated event that offers an abundance of seasonal, outdoor experiences courtesy of so many entities – from the downtown small businesses to musicians to food truck operators and more – it’s a big investment for everyone involved," said Jon Witz, Winter Blast Royal Oak event producer. "Our goal is to deliver an event that is as successful and safe as possible, and if we have the opportunity to move away from a weekend that could deliver bitter cold temps, we want to make that move. The same level of programming and entertainment will remain in place for the new weekend."

Activities will surround The Rink at Royal Oak at Centennial Commons, between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile Road and 3rd Street. There will be heated tents and roasting stations to keep you warm around the fest.

Winter Blast activities