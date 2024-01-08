Winter blast overnight expected to impact Tuesday morning road commute

The Tuesday morning commute may be filled with rain and snow.

So the Oakland County Road Commission has trucks on standby, ready hit the streets before the slush begins.

"It could be all rain or it could be all snow. it looks like it’s going to be more of a mixable," said Craig Bryson.

Bryson, the communications director for the road commission, said they are expecting up to five inches of snow Tuesday.

"At this point we’re tentatively planning to call in our trucks around 2 a.m. and get them out and on the road about 3 a.m.," he said.

Bryson says they have 140 trucks ready to deploy some of the 37,000 tons of salt that they have in storage. He says you will see them out, all day.

"Then the concerns are more flooding and slush, potential re-freeze overnight, but the temperatures could stay high overnight into Wednesday morning as well," he said.

As people have returned to work, traffic has increased. Just know when you hit the roads, it will be messy, so be prepared.

"Please drive slow, slow down, and drive appropriately for conditions and give yourself extra time so you get there safely," Bryson said.

And he says have a full tank of gas, put a snow shovel in your car and bring extra clothes - because you never know what could happen.

"Best case scenario we get slush and rain. worst case scenario you get five inches of snow and freezing rain and it’s a mess," Bryson said. "So, plan for the worst and hope for the best which is what we always do."



