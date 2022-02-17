Winter Storm Warning update: Expect 1-3 more inches of snow

As a Winter Storm Warning continues, snow has blanketed Metro Detroit since mid-afternoon, with most of the area getting between three and five inches.

Rich Luterman says expect one to three inches more of snow by 1 a.m. tonight, with the weather warning expiring at 3 a.m.

A snapshot of Southeast Michigan shows Rochester on the high end, with five inches of snow so far. Other cities include Farmington (four), Howell (3.4), Garden City (three) and Monroe (2.5).

Peak snowfall rates are expected to occur through 11-11:30 when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour can be expected.

Tonight wind chills will drop into the single digits with an overnight low of 13.

Some minor blowing and drifting of snow will occur tonight with northerly winds gusting to 20 to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Related: Check the MDOT Snowplow map here

Lori Pinson took to the roads in the FOX 2 Weather Beast and said on I-75 in Downriver where a layer of ice could be seen through the snow, making traction difficult.

Related: Metro Detroit school closings for Feb. 18

If you do have to be out tonight, watch your speed with only a half-mile of visibility. Wind gusts have been up to about 30 mph.

RELATED: How are the roads in Southeast Michigan?

Want to get the latest news and weather updates from your phone instantly? Download the FOX 2 app today on Android and iPhone today. You can also sign up for our FOX 2 newsletters to have breaking news delivered to your email. Sign up here to have them sent to you.

Advertisement



