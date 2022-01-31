Winter Storm Watch: Tips for preparing your vehicle for SE Michigan snowstorm

article

Before Southeast Michigan gets hit with a big snowstorm this week, make sure your vehicle is safe and ready.

Read: 8 to 14 inches of snow coming to Southeast Michigan

Check the threading of your tires.

You can use a penny as a simple test of your tire's tread. Put the penny into the treading upside down. If you can see most of Abe Lincoln's head, your tires should be replaced. If half of his head is visible, the treading is good. If it's somewhere within that range, your tires are OK, but you should consider changing them soon.

Fill up your gas tank and make sure your charging system and battery are functioning properly, so you don't end up stranded in the snow.

Also, fill your windshield wiper fluid with one designed for cold weather.

More: When will the snow start?

Having an emergency kit in your vehicle is also important.

Michigan State Police recommends having a vehicle emergency kit with:

A cell phone with charger

First aid Kit

Blankets

Drinking water and snacks for a few days

A flashlight with extra batteries

Face Wipes or paper towels

Basic tools, flares, and duct tape

An ice Scraper

Jumper cables

Sand, kitty litter, or salt

Extra winter coats hats and gloves

A shovel

Want to get the latest news and weather updates from your phone instantly? Download the FOX 2 app today on Android and iPhone today. You can also sign up for our FOX 2 newsletters to have breaking news delivered to your email. Sign up here to have them sent to you.