Winter Weather Advisory in effect, classes resume at Oxford High School after deadly shooting

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Southeast Michigan until 7 p.m. Monday.

Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston. Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties are all included in that advisory.

The area is expected to get 2-4 inches of snow, with areas more north receiving the most snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow will have a big impact the evening commute. Drivers should expect slick roads and give themselves extra time.

It is also going to be cold Monday and the rest of the week. Lows are forecasted to be in the single digits for most of the week.

Oxford High School reopens after shooting

Students return to Oxford High School on Monday for the first time since the Nov. 30 shooting.

After the deadly shooting, renovations started at the building, and students have been taking classes at Oxford Middle School since Jan. 10.

Students will be welcomed by words of encouragement written by younger students in the district. They will also have access to counselors and mental health resources. Students have also had access to resources during the period where they were not in school.

On Sunday, Principal Steven Wolf posted a video welcoming students back and preparing them for what to expect.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based puzzle that requires players to guess a valid five-letter word in six tries or less. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Everyone is given the same word daily, and after 24 hours, the word changes.

The game has skyrocketed in popularity since it was released in November.