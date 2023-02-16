Winter weather advisory overnight as temps dip bringing rain and sleet



Some sleet and freezing drizzle is circulating across the area amid a wintry mix, The current winter weather advisory is due to expire at about 4 a.m. Friday.

Get ready for a colder day Friday as high pressure builds in. The weekend is expected to be quiet and dry.

For the rest of Thursday overnight, cloudy and colder with areas of rain and watch out for some icy spots as the low dips 23.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a high of 29.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, breezy and cold, with a high of 42.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with a high of 47.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 42.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of 43.

Enjoy,

Luterman



