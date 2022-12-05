Wisconsin man dead after overdosing at Belleville Rest Area along I-94

A Wisconsin man was found dead at the Belleville Rest Area along I-94 after overdosing Monday morning.

The Van Buren Fire Department contacted Michigan State Police at 5:45 a.m. about a man and woman overdosing at the rest area on the west side of the freeway. The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who is from Ann Arbor, did not need medical treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.