Free Narcan vending machine installed at Ann Arbor District Library Downtown

A new vending machine at an Ann Arbor library branch dispenses free naloxene.

Naloxene, commonly referred to by the brand name Narcan, reverses an opioid overdose.

It does not have any impact on a person who does not have opioids in their system, making it a good antidote to have in case someone may be overdosing.

The vending machine is available during business hours at the Ann Arbor District Library Downtown at 343 S. 5th Ave.

Nonprofit Home of New Vision announced that the vending machine was now available. The organization provides resources to people impacted by addiction.