'Wish we could go back to work soon': UAW-GM strike enters week 4

The nationwide UAW strike is now in its 4th week.

About 49,000 GM workers walked off the job on Sept. 16 when contract talks broke down between the union and the company. Fair wages, job security, and healthcare are all big concerns for union members.

On Sunday, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes sent a letter to rank and file members saying negotiations had taken a turn for the worse. The letter went on to say the union had submitted a proposal to GM on Saturday night, but according to Dittes, the company responded by reverting back to its last rejected proposal and made little change.

UAW negotiations take 'a turn for the worst' after another proposal rejection

"It was very discerning. I wish we could go back to work soon," said UAW member Lonnie Freiburger.

"The letter did sound bad. We felt like we came a long way and it's a little back step but we gotta have faith and we gotta keep going forward," said another member, James Reynolds.

But that can be challenging. Dominique Redic walked the picket line with her 2-year-old niece, Jayden. Dominique was hired as a temporary worker last March.

"They did let us know that the job will maybe be til January but I didn't expect a strike way before the end of my term here. It's a struggle," she said.

It's a struggle not getting a paycheck, trying to pay the bills and only getting $250 a week in strike pay.

"You have to scrape, scrape, scrape. You have to make do with what you have," she said."

"You make sure the kids eat, got what they need to go to school, gas to make sure you can get back and forth to the picket line," Reynolds said.

But despite the struggles, the stress and the unknown, striking workers we talked to still have hope.

"We'll get to some type of agreement at some point," Redic said.