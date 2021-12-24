With COVID-19 precautions in place, Metro Detroit Catholic churches ready for Christmas Mass

Some Catholic parishioners will be in church for the first time in nearly two years this weekend.

Fr. Mario Amore, the pastor at St. Aloysius in Detroit, said his church and others in the Archdiocese are prepared for Christmas masses to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Severe sore throat, runny nose -- omicron symptoms resemble flu, cold

"Many of our churches have designated sections where people who want to wear masks can sit, so they're not exposed to people who are not wearing masks," he said. "We are still not receiving communion in the form of the precious blood or the consecrated wine."

Advertisement

Find a Mass near you here.