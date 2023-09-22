With progress in UAW talks, Ford says ‘significant gaps to close’

On Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain called on 38 plants across 20 states to join the picketing, effective at noon ET, to demand pay raises, profit-sharing, and ending tier pay system (among other demands). All of the plants are General Motors and Stellantis facilities, which was by design.

Fain announced the 38 plants to join the strike, all of which are at GM and Stellantis parts and distribution facilities across the country.

Due to significant progress with Ford, Fain said they were spared from further striking – for now.

"To be clear, we're not done at Ford. We still have serious issues to work through, but we do want to recognize Ford is showing its serious about reaching a deal. At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story," he said.

After Fain's announcement, Ford issued a statement saying that there was still a lot of work to do.

"Ford is working diligently with the UAW to reach a deal that rewards our workforce and enables Ford to invest in a vibrant and growing future. Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues. In the end, the issues are interconnected and must work within an overall agreement that supports our mutual success," Ford said.

Ford has come to an agreement with the union on job security and reinstated cost of living adjustments (COLA) that were suspended in 2009. Because of this, the UAW will not call on more Ford employees to strike.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Michigan UAW plants striking

Pontiac Redistribution in Pontiac

Willow Run Redistribution in Belleville

Ypsilanti Processing Center in Ypsilanti

Davidson Rd. Processing Center in Burton

Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek

Lansing Redistribution in Lansing

Stellantis Marysville

Centerline Packaging in Center Line

Centerline Warehouse in Center Line

Sherwood in Warren

Warren Parts in Warren

Wayne Local 900

QEC in Auburn Hills

Stellantis Romulus

California

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution

Stellantis Los Angeles in Ontario

Colorado

Denver Parts Distribution

Stellantis Denver in Commerce City

Florida

Stellantis Orlando

Georgia

Stellantis Atlanta in morrow

Illinois

Chicago Parts Distribution

Stellantis Chicago in Naperville

Massachusets

Stellantis Boston

Minnesota

Stellantis Minneapolis

Mississippi

Jackson Parts Dist.

Missouri

Wentzville GM plant - on strike on Sept. 15

Nevada

Reno Parts Distribution

New York

Stellantis New York

North Carolina

Charlotte Parts Dist.

Ohio

Cincinnati Parts Dist. in Westchester

Stellantis Cleveland in Streetsboro

Local 12 in Toledo - on strike on Sept. 15

Oregon

Stellantis Portland in Beaverton

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Parts Dist.

Tennessee

Memphis AC Delco Parts Dist.

Texas

Fort Worth Parts Dist.

Stellantis Dallas

Virginia

Stellantis Winchester

West Virginia

Martinsburg Parts Dist.

Wisconsin

Hudson parts Distribution

Stellantis Milwaukee