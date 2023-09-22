With progress in UAW talks, Ford says ‘significant gaps to close’
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain called on 38 plants across 20 states to join the picketing, effective at noon ET, to demand pay raises, profit-sharing, and ending tier pay system (among other demands). All of the plants are General Motors and Stellantis facilities, which was by design.
Fain announced the 38 plants to join the strike, all of which are at GM and Stellantis parts and distribution facilities across the country.
Due to significant progress with Ford, Fain said they were spared from further striking – for now.
"To be clear, we're not done at Ford. We still have serious issues to work through, but we do want to recognize Ford is showing its serious about reaching a deal. At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story," he said.
After Fain's announcement, Ford issued a statement saying that there was still a lot of work to do.
"Ford is working diligently with the UAW to reach a deal that rewards our workforce and enables Ford to invest in a vibrant and growing future. Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues. In the end, the issues are interconnected and must work within an overall agreement that supports our mutual success," Ford said.
Ford has come to an agreement with the union on job security and reinstated cost of living adjustments (COLA) that were suspended in 2009. Because of this, the UAW will not call on more Ford employees to strike.
Michigan UAW plants striking
Pontiac Redistribution in Pontiac
Willow Run Redistribution in Belleville
Ypsilanti Processing Center in Ypsilanti
Davidson Rd. Processing Center in Burton
Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek
Lansing Redistribution in Lansing
Stellantis Marysville
Centerline Packaging in Center Line
Centerline Warehouse in Center Line
Sherwood in Warren
Warren Parts in Warren
Wayne Local 900
QEC in Auburn Hills
Stellantis Romulus
California
Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution
Stellantis Los Angeles in Ontario
Colorado
Denver Parts Distribution
Stellantis Denver in Commerce City
Florida
Stellantis Orlando
Georgia
Stellantis Atlanta in morrow
Illinois
Chicago Parts Distribution
Stellantis Chicago in Naperville
Massachusets
Stellantis Boston
Minnesota
Stellantis Minneapolis
Mississippi
Jackson Parts Dist.
Missouri
Wentzville GM plant - on strike on Sept. 15
Nevada
Reno Parts Distribution
New York
Stellantis New York
North Carolina
Charlotte Parts Dist.
Ohio
Cincinnati Parts Dist. in Westchester
Stellantis Cleveland in Streetsboro
Local 12 in Toledo - on strike on Sept. 15
Oregon
Stellantis Portland in Beaverton
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Parts Dist.
Tennessee
Memphis AC Delco Parts Dist.
Texas
Fort Worth Parts Dist.
Stellantis Dallas
Virginia
Stellantis Winchester
West Virginia
Martinsburg Parts Dist.
Wisconsin
Hudson parts Distribution
Stellantis Milwaukee