Witness: 4-year-old hit and killed by ice cream truck was trying to cross street

The Brief A 4-year-old boy was killed after being hit by the driver of an ice cream truck Monday evening. Mubarak Wali was hit on Detroit's west side in the area of Rutland and Diversey . A resident in the area says the ice cream truck driver has a reputation for speeding through the neighborhood.



A Detroit family on the city's west side is heartbroken after their 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by an ice cream truck.

"The kid was trying to cross the street with his bike," said Ali Aljasin, an eyewitness. "And he had hit him and we told him to stop."

What we know:

On Monday evening Mubarak Wali was outside with his sister and mother playing in the area of Rutland and Diversey on the city's west side.

"It was just scary," said Aljasin.

Police say the driver of the ice cream truck remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

On Tuesday morning police say the driver was released pending further investigation.

The family told FOX 2 that the ice cream truck had been traveling too fast in the neighborhood and they say they reported it to the City.

Detroit police is investigating.

Family members weren’t the only ones expressing concerns about the ice cream truck driver's speeding.

A neighborhood resident who wants to remain anonymous spoke to FOX 2.

"The same ice cream man is always (speeding) up and down these streets flying and stuff," said the neighbor. "We (stop) him a lot of times."

What we don't know:

The driver of the truck has not been charged and his identity has not been released with the investigation ongoing.

Detroit Police Capt. Shannon Hampton said that drivers need to watch for children outdoors with the warmer temperatures.

"With the weather breaking, it’s very important that everyone is mindful that children are out and they are playing," she said. "Just slow down a little bit. Look around, check your surroundings before proceeding past them."

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from speaking to the Detroit police, witnesses, and family members.