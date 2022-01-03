Witness restrains suspected drunken driver who tried to run away from crashes he caused in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspected drunken driver tried to flee on foot after hitting multiple vehicles on New Year's Eve in Taylor.
Police said the 42-year-old man crashed into a driver in the area of Ecorse and Mortenview, causing that vehicle to hit another vehicle.
Related: Taylor man found dead in snow and freezing temperatures
The Allen Park man then hit two more parked vehicles on Mortenview before trying to run away on foot around 9:25 p.m.
One person suffered minor injuries in the crash.
When police arrived, a witness had the suspect restrained with a belt.
Advertisement
Charges will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office pending the results of a chemical analysis of the suspects blood.