Taylor man found dead in snow and freezing temperatures

A Taylor snow plow worker who was clearing the UAW lot early Sunday morning found a 48-year-old man who died in the cold and snow.

According to the Taylor Fire Department, a man working to clear the UAW parking lot of snow found the man around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Taylor officials tell FOX 2 the 48-year-old man was in a small sheltered ‘transfer area’, similar to a bus stop behind the UAW on Telegraph Road.

Authorities said when they arrived at the UAW, the man was obviously dead.

The man is believed to have been struggling with homelessness and may have sought out the small shelter to escape the cold and snow as several inches landed in Southeast Michigan.

Monday morning, temperatures were down in the teens in the city of Detroit and all the way to zero in Flint and Lapeer.

In response to the bitter cold, Detroit opened several warming shelters across the city to help people who need to escape the bone-chilling and dangerous cold. View the full list and map here.