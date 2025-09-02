Witness says Rochester Hills shooting suspect stashed gun, clothes behind business

The Brief Two people were shot, one killed after a fight and crash in Rochester Hills. A man who works nearby said detectives checked cameras in the area. A worker said the suspected shooter stashed his gun and clothes in the back lot of Haley Stone.



There are more questions than answers in Rochester Hills after a shocking Labor Day shooting and crash along Rochester Road.

The backstory:

Two people were shot, with one killed after a fight in a hotel parking lot that led to a crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a fight took place outside the Fairfield Inn parking lot with at least three people involved leading to the fatal shooting that left one dead and one wounded.

The crime scene stretches to South Boulevard with tape roping off the area around the crash.

Those working nearby at the time said the driver was involved in the shooting - and caused the crash.

"I was at my mom‘s house across the street," said Anthony Jarulaitis. "When we drove through the accident, you could see that it was something more than an accident. By the time I got out of family dinner the road was shut down and we heard there was a shooting.

"It’s crazy that it happened at the corner where we work, and you’re in Rochester Hills and you don’t think like that stuff happens here."

Jarulaitis is the manager at Hayley Stone, the business sandwiched between the hotel and the crash site.

He says gas station security cameras led detectives to their property looking for someone involved – possibly the shooter.

"The sheriffs were here, the canines were here," he said. "And the guy ditched his clothes, ditched the gun, and shoved it in one of our pallets out here."

FOX 2: "So you think this is where he ditched the clothes?"

"Yeah they were shoved underneath one of the pallets and the gun was in the pallet too," he said. "It’s almost like he was taking clothes off as he made it over here, shoved everything there, and then it sounds like that’s where they made it to South Boulevard.

"I have no idea how the accident got created but they got T-boned right outside our back gate."

The sheriff’s office is tight lipped about the investigation but promised updates to come soon.

"Accidents are one thing," said Jarulaitis. "But I never thought gun violence would happen at the corner here."

