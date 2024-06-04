Wixom man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter

article

A Wixom man is facing charges stemming from the death of his girlfriend's daughter, who suffered numerous injuries before her death.

Christopher Charles Savage, 24, was charged Tuesday with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, police were called to a home in the 30000 block of Tamarack Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on reports that a child was unresponsive. When they arrived, they found Savage and the girl's mother performing CPR on her.

Officers took over CPR until the girl was taken to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Detroit, where she died. The prosecutor's office said the girl had multiple injuries throughout her body.

During his arraignment, Savage stood mute and entered a not guilty plea. He was denied bond.

"Words cannot begin to describe how deeply disturbing and upsetting this incident is," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Children deserve safe environments to grow and thrive, and this child clearly did not have that opportunity. My office will fight for justice for the victim and their loved ones."

Savage is due back in court June 12.