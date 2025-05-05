Woman, 19, turns self in for deadly shooting outside Foot Locker in Eastpointe

The Brief A 19-year-old turned herself in to police, in connection to a shooting that killed two people and wounded two others. The shooting took place in Eastpointe outside Foot Locker on Saturday afternoon. Police say that a fight between two groups escalated from fists to gunfire. One victim died at the scene, the other died at the hospital.



On Monday afternoon a 19-year-old woman turned herself into Eastpointe police — accused of shooting four men, two fatally.

The backstory:

The Saturday shooting killed two of the victims in front of the Foot Locker store on Eight Mile Road. One man died at the scene, the other at a nearby hospital.

Investigators say the violence started out as a disagreement between two groups of people who knew each other. A fist fight escalated into gunfire.

"We are lucky that no innocent bystanders got hit by a stray bullet," said Det. Lt. Alexander Holish of Eastpointe police. "We are very lucky that bullets didn’t enter the store and hit people who were just coming to shop."

All the men shot were young, and described as being in their 20s and 30s, according to police.

"You just have a whole total community impacted again by another act of senseless violence," said Oliver Gantt, a community activist. "People need to talk things out before coming out into the community and creating situations like this."

The deadly shooting leaves a path of emotional destruction, Gantt said.

"I think that right now we need to be more proactive with respect to the issues and the things that we’re getting involved with, to the and young men and women out here."