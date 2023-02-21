Woman accused of pointing gun at driver who blocked her from parallel parking in Ann Arbor

A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a driver who got in her way while she was driving to parallel park Saturday in Ann Arbor.

According to police, 25-year-old Candice Huddleston, of Milan, was attempting to parallel park on E. Liberty near Maynard around 11:30 p.m. when a woman pulled up behind her.

Police said Huddleston got out of her vehicle and confronted the driver with a gun. Video showed Huddleston pointing the gun at the head of the other driver, police said.

When police arrived, Huddleston and the victim were stopped in the middle of E. Liberty yelling at each other. No one was hurt.

Police said they found a gun in Huddleston's car near the driver's seat. She was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and brandishing a firearm in public.