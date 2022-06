article

A woman caused a head-on crash in Detroit then fled the scene Thursday morning.

Police said the woman was traveling west on 7 Mile in a Jeep when she crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan before 6 a.m.

Read more Detroit news here.

A woman in her 20s who was driving the Nissan is listed in critical condition. The woman in the Jeep, who is in her 30s, ran away but was arrested nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.