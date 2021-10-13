Woman arrested after trying to rob Oakland County liquor store while 3-year-old child was with her

A woman who had her 3-year-old daughter with her tried to rob an Oakland County liquor store Tuesday morning.

Police said the 31-year-old woman attempted to rob Food Castle at Dixie and Oak Hill in Groveland Township just before 11 a.m. When she said she had a pistol in her purse, the manager chased her out of the store.

The woman fled to a nearby business, where she snuck into a yard to hide. When she noticed a gate to the property was closed once she was inside, she rammed the gate with her vehicle and disabled it, police said.

She drove to Springfield Inn, left her vehicle, and tried to get into another car but the owner chased her away. She ran about 150 yards away, flagged down a driver, and tried to get in their car, but Michigan State Police troopers saw this happen. They arrested the woman without incident.

However, police said the woman suffered a mental health issue while in custody and became "uncontrollable." She was admitted to a hospital and the child was given to her grandmother.

Police said they are sending a report to the prosecutor's office seeking robbery, operating while intoxicated, carjacking, and child endangerment charges.