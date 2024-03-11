Woman arrested for stabbing roommate tells deputies she remembers nothing after grabbing knife

article

A Harrison Township woman was charged with stabbing her apartment roommate in the chest in a domestic violence incident.

Sabrina Finnemore, 34, was arrested in the attack on March 6, with her arraignment for assault with intent to murder on Friday. The victim, her 36-year-old cousin, is expected to recover.

Deputies arrived at the Prentiss Pointe Apartments and observed the victim, a 36-year-old female from Harrison Township, on the floor in the kitchen, pressing a cloth against her chest.

Investigators say Finnemore admitted to engaging in a verbal argument with her cousin.

"She stated she remembered grabbing a knife but had no recollection of the incidents that followed," said the Macomb County Sheriff's Office in a statement.

Finnemore is facing a life felony with the assault to intent to murder charge, while assault with a dangerous weapon is a four-year felony and domestic violence/assault is a 93-day misdemeanor.

She received a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

