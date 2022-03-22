Woman charged after child's father shot to death in Detroit

A woman is accused of killing her child's father during a domestic dispute Saturday in Detroit.

Shanitra Newsome, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm after turning herself in to police.

Police said they were called to the 14900 block of Bringard Drive after a man was shot.

According to police, Newsome called police then fled the scene.

The man who was shot died on the way to the hospital. Detroit Police Cmdr. Gerry Johnson said the victim told police who shot him before he died.

Officers said a 10-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl were inside the location during the shooting. They are staying with family members.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.