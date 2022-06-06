Woman charged after hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair on Detroit's west side

article

A woman is accused of hitting and killing a man in a wheelchair then fleeing the scene last week in Detroit.

Police said Mickayla Wilson, 24, hit the 48-year-old victim in the 6200 block of Artesian on June 2. While fleeing, she also hit multiple parked vehicles, police said.

She is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, fail to stop at accident when at fault - causing death, and resisting and obstructing.

Wilson was given a $500,000 cash bond, and will appear in court again on June 13.