Woman charged after pinning landscaper against house, physically assaults him in Southfield

A woman was charged after she chased a group of landscapers and eventually pinned one to a house on Tuesday in Southfield.

Tiffany Hart, 50, of Dearborn, was charged with assault with intent to murder. She was arraigned Thursday morning and was given a $900,000 cash or surety.

Police say that the woman was angry and yelling at the workers for refusing to give her a quote. After driving down the street and yelling at the workers, she drove onto the sidewalk, between two houses, and hit the man.

He managed to get free, then she got out and started pulling his hair.

The 32-year-old landscaper from Warren was taken to the hospital, where he suffered a broken pelvis and other leg injuries.

"This is definitely not an accident - I want to make that clear this was not an accident - this was intentional but we don’t know the reason for that intent," said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley, Southfield police.

It’s unclear why she was in the neighborhood in the first place.

