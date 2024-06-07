Woman charged with fatal firebombing in Detroit told ex she wanted him to “feel her pain", prosecutor says

Prosecutors say a 31-year-old Livonia woman bought $0.75 worth of gasoline, drove to her ex-boyfriend's home, and set it on fire before she then watched it burn and texted him. The fire killed her ex's disabled mom and injured his aunt. Now she's being held without bond.

Cinamon Charmaign Rigmaiden appeared in court on Friday on murder, assault, and arson charges for the deadly fire that claimed the life of 53-year-old Tina Dorrough.

According to the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Teana Livingston, Rigmaiden said she wanted her ex to "feel her pain" on the night of June 3. Livingston said for several hours, she debated what to do next before ultimately buying $0.75 worth of gasoline, walking up to the porch of the home, dumping it on a couch, and then lighting it on fire.

Livingston said Rigmaiden knew that there were three people inside the home because she had just been there 30 minutes earlier talking to her ex's uncle. Livingston said, after she lit the fire, she went back to her car and watched it burn before texting her ex: "your house is on fire".

According to Livingston, Rigmaiden said she then went to McDonald's and then bought cocaine.

Her ex jumped from the second floor of the home, fracturing his ankle in the process. His mom, a Dorrough, made it to the landing of the second floor. That's where her body was found by firefighters after the fire was extinguished.

The woman was partially disabled, Livingston said, which Rigmaiden knew.

Livingston asked for her to be held without bond – while Rigmaiden's attorney argued that she had no prior criminal record and asked for no bond.

Ultimately, the judge ruled that she would be held without bond and set her next court hearing for June 14.

"Since when is the solution in the breakup of a relationship setting fire to an occupied house? The alleged actions of the defendant in this case are beyond reprehensible. As a result, there were three innocent victims. A woman has died and two people that were seriously injured," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.