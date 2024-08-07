Woman charged for setting fire to Warren home with 5 people inside, blocking doors

Charged with five counts of attempted murder and arson, a 29-year-old woman is accused of setting fire to a home with two children and three adults inside.

London Elizabeth Johnson allegedly also blocked the house doors with extension cords after setting it on fire on Aug. 1.

Everyone inside was able to escape without injury.

"In my career, arsons of occupied dwellings are exceptionally rare," said Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski. "Taking steps to block the doors to prevent exit is serious."

Johnson, of Warren, was later arrested and charged with several felonies. She appeared in court on Tuesday and was given a $1 million bond after her arraignment.

If released, the suspect must wear a steel cuff tether. She was also referred to Community Corrections for a mental health screening – to check for culpability and competency.

"There were some statements that were made that indicate that she said to somebody you may not see these individuals much longer," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

The incident took place at a home on Ryan Road, north of 8 Mile, in Warren, according to police. Johnson was living at the targeted house.

"It’s shocking to hear that something like this could even be thought about, let alone carried out," Lucido said.

Johnson is being held at the Macomb County Jail; her next court date is August 13.