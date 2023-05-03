Woman charged with ethnic intimidation for Swastika graffiti on Royal Oak synagogue

article

A 35-year-old Clinton Township woman was arraigned Wednesday morning after authorities say she spray-painted a Swastika on a Royal Oak synagogue.

Randi Lucille Nord is charged with ethnic intimidation and malicious destruction of property. If convicted, she could spend up to two years in prison for the ethnic intimidation charge.

She was arrested May 1 in Farmington Hills after the Woodward Shul was vandalized on April 27.

"Hate crimes, and particularly crimes directed at our Jewish community are on the rise. Hate of any kind will not be tolerated in Oakland County and my office will continue to call out and prosecute these offenses to the fullest extent of the law," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I formed the Hate Crimes Unit to handle cases like this and to ensure that we have the necessary resources and training to hold individuals accountable for committing hate crimes."