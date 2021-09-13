Woman dead after crash at Ford and Canton Center

article

A woman died Monday morning in a crash in Canton.

According to police, a BMW traveling west on Ford collided with a Toyota at the intersection at Canton Center Road just before 8 a.m. The BMW then hit a traffic light pole.

A 38-year-old Canton woman who was driving the BMW died at the scene. A 46-year-old Canton man who was in the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said an investigation is underway. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.