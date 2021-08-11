Woman fights off man trying to steal BMW while she pumps gas at Detroit gas station

A woman in Detroit stopped a carjacking of her own car as a man walked up and tried to drive away in her car as she pumped gas Monday morning.

Detroit Police released a video on Wednesday morning as the woman was pumping gas into her BMW X3. The 54-year-old woman was at a gas station in the 900 block of Mack around 7:30 a.m. to fuel up.

Video showed she had left her driver's side door open as she walked around the other side of the car and was pumping gas. The video also shows she may have been suspicious of the man as he walked up to the car as she was watching him.

That's when a man, identified by police as 29-year-old Jordan Miller, got into the driver's side of the BMW.

The woman tried to stop him and even pulled him from the car for a second before he got back in and pulled it forward a few inches. She was able to stop him again and he ultimately got out of the car.

Miller ran from the scene and was last seen running on Mack.

Police did not say how they were able to confirm the suspect's identity.

Anyone with information about Miller or the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

