Woman flees after Roseville man fatally struck changing tire on I-94

A 23-year-old man was killed while changing his tire on I-94 Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as from Roseville, was on the right shoulder in the freeway's eastbound lanes near Eight Mile in Harper Woods when a driver crashed into him and his vehicle.

It happened around 10:30 p.m.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect driver fled the crash. A short time later, Harper Woods police got a call they had arrested a 25-year-old woman from Clinton Township following a brief pursuit on foot.

At last check, police were working to get a search warrant for a blood draw at St. John's Hospital.

In addition to charges from the accident, the woman is also expected to be charged for injuring a Harper Woods officer and biting another trooper while in custody.