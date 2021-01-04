Expand / Collapse search

Woman found shot to death in street on Detroit's east side

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Woman found dead in road after Detroit police respond to shots fired call

The age of the victim has not been released yet and police are still investigating the circumstances.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman was found dead in the street near Camden and Harrell on Detroit's east side after police were called to the location on a report of shots fired Monday afternoon.

The victim was in her mid-20s and Detroit police are still investigating the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 