Woman found shot to death in street on Detroit's east side

A woman was found dead in the street near Camden and Harrell on Detroit's east side after police were called to the location on a report of shots fired Monday afternoon.

The victim was in her mid-20s and Detroit police are still investigating the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

