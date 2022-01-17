Woman found dead on sidewalk in Macomb Township after walking to store

A Macomb Township woman was found dead Sunday morning.

The body of the woman, identified as 51-year-old Kristyn Moser, was found just after 8 a.m. on the sidewalk near the area of Garfield and Buckner.

Her family told authorities that she had left to walk to the store late Saturday and never came back.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies said she did not appear to be hurt, and foul play is not suspected. Alcohol is considered a factor.

The cause of Moser's death is still under investigation.