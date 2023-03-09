Woman groped by unknown man while walking at Ann Arbor apartment

Ann Arbor police are looking for a man who groped a woman while she was walking Tuesday.

The victim was on Lake Lila Lane in the Willowtree Apartment complex around 11:50 p.m. when she noticed a man was following her. She started walking faster, but the man also sped up to keep up with her. After a couple of minutes, the suspect caught up with the 21-year-old victim and groped her, police said.

When the victim turned around, the man said he was sorry and thought she was someone else.

Related: Suspect wanted after sexually assaulting 2 women in Ann Arbor

The suspect is described as a Black man between 25 and 40 years old. He had a beard, a thin face, high cheekbones, and short curly hair. He is about 6 feet to 6 feet, 1 inch tall. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Though this is near the same area where two victims were sexually assaulted last week, police said they don't believe it is connected to those incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6920.