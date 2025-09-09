Woman headed to trial after allegedly causing fatal Warren crash, biting police officer

article

The Brief A Harrison Township woman was bound over for trial on charges stemming from a deadly crash last year in Warren. Diamond Glenn allegedly bit an officer after the crash.



A woman accused of causing a fatal crash and biting a Warren police officer who was arresting her is headed to trial.

Diamond Glenn, 28, of Harrison Township, was bound over for trial on homicide, attempted failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and assaulting police charges last week.

The backstory:

Glenn was driving a Ford Escape when she caused a crash with a man in a Chevrolet Silverado at Mound and Chicago roads on Dec. 21, 2024, authorities said. The driver of the Silverado, 69-year-old Christopher Andelean, of Sterling Heights, died at a hospital.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said that Glenn tried to leave after the crash, but a witness stopped her. When police arrived, she allegedly bit one of the officers.

"This case is a tragic reminder that reckless decisions behind the wheel can have devastating, irreversible consequences. Our office is committed to pursuing justice for the victim and their family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

What's next:

Glenn is due in court Sept. 18 for her arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court.