Woman hurt in drive-by shooting at Pontiac St. Patrick's Day party

A woman was shot Thursday at a St. Patrick's Day party in Pontiac.

Oakland County deputies were called to the 400 block of Maxwell Street just before 11:15 p.m. In the living room of a home, they found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm wearing a makeshift tourniquet.

Witnesses told deputies someone in a black SUV that drove slowly past the house had started shooting. The SUV fled north on Maxwell.

Deputies said shell casings were found in the street and the front door. Multiple vehicles in the neighborhood were also struck.

The witnesses brought the victim inside after she was hit. She is in serious condition with a severely broken arm that had bullet fragments throughout her entire forearm, deputies said.