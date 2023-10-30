Woman in critical condition after rear-ending car on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

article

A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash on the Southfield Freeway early Monday.

Police say the woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, crashed her Mazda into an Audi on the northbound side of the freeway near Joy in Detroit around 5:05 a.m. The impact pushed the Audi into a Nissan.

When first responders arrived, the woman was unresponsive and trapped in the Mazda. She was extricated and taken to a hospital.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

"It is a fact that the use of seatbelts are your best defense against getting hurt in a crash. It will keep you behind the wheel and allow all the safety devices to work. Wear your seat belt no matter where you are seated in your car," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.